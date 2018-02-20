Blackburn Utd 2-2 Arniston Rangers: Arne concede last-gasp equaliser

Arniston Rangers were left deflated as an injury-time equaliser denied a deserved victory against Blackburn United at New Murrayfield Park last Saturday.

Michael Deland opened the scoring for Arniston but they were unable to hold on to their lead as Blackburn equalised before half-time.

Greig Callaghan scored from the penalty spot after the break to give real hope of securing a vital win but Blackburn had other ideas as they netted at the death.

Arnie keeper Dale Cornet was barely called upon as Blackburn had three shots on goal though they scored with two of them.

And they would have been bitterly disappointed at being caught out by the late Blackburn equaliser.

A desperate long kick out by the United goalkeeper found the United sub getting in behind Woods and Aitchison, and his final shot – initially parried by Cornet – somehow trundled into the back of the Arniston net.

The result was Arniston’s tenth draw of the season and sees them remain in third bottom in the East Premier League with a huge game against Thornton Hibs next weekend.

A lively Arniston start to the game had seen the visitors go 1-0 up after seven minutes when Deland played a neat one-two, then beat two Blackburn defenders before scoring a fine goal and a candidate for Arniston’s goal of the season.

Arniston were well in control before they were pegged back when they lost possession in midfield only for a subsequent cross-cum-shot to fly over Cornet’s head into the net as United drew level.

The goal boosted the hosts, who took control as Arniston fell back a bit, but it remained fairly even at the half time whistle, giving the Arnie management the chance to change things at half-time into a 4-4-2 formation.

The switch seemed to pay off as Andy Watson rattled the bar on 50 minutes before Arniston retook the lead via the penalty spot when Kieron Somerville was fouled in the box.

Callaghan stepped up to score from the resultant spot kick.

Dale Cornet was barely troubled as Arniston searched for a killed third. Thomas Thomson replaced Liam McIntosh with Arniston still looking to see the game safely out but it was not to be as Blackburn hit the late equaliser.