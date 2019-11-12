Blame me for Bonnyrigg Rose cup exit, says boss Robbie Horn

Robbie Horn said he took responsibility for Bonnyrigg Rose’s shock defeat to East of Scotland Conference A side Dunipace in the South Region Challenge Cup last Saturday.

Horn made a number of changes to the Lowland League title hopefuls but came unstuck against Pace after a James O’Grady thunderbolt in the second half gave them a surprise victory at Westfield.

With games against University of Stirling (Tuesday) and the Spartans (Friday), heading into the huge Scottish Cup third round clash against in-form League One side Montrose a week on Saturday, Horn stressed he had to freshen up the team.

He said: “I rotated the squad and we weren’t good enough and I take responsibility for that because I pick the team.

“We have those other two games this week and it would be unrealistic to expect the same eight or nine players to keep up to the standard we’ve enjoyed recently.

“We needed to be careful about picking up any injuries ahead of our big Cup tie as well.”

Horn felt his side were in control but lacked a cutting edge in the final third.

He said: “We had plenty of possession and failed to make their keeper work enough, something which was really disappointing.

“Overall, it was a bad day at the office and one we’ll have to carefully look at.”

Tickets for the Cup clash against Montrose can be bought from New Dundas Park on Thursday 6-8pm, Friday 10-3pm, and 12-3pm on Sunday.