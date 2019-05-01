Bo’ness United v Bonnyrigg Rose: Cup final place is ours, says Gemmell

Michael Gemmell believes if the right Bo’ness United turn up they can beat his former side Bonnyrigg Rose and book their place in the League Cup final.

Bo’ness have set up a semi-final showdown with the East of Scotland Conference B winners on Monday at Carmuirs Park (7pm kick off) after a thrilling 5-3 comeback victory over Tranent on Tuesday.

Bonnyrigg enjoyed a 4-1 win over Bo’ness earlier on in the season, but the BUs exacted revenge on the Midlothian outfit with a 3-1 win during Max Christie’s 15-game winning streak in April.

And Gemmell is relishing facing his old side and sees no reason why they can’t go and beat them again.

He said: “Playing my old club again, we’ve played them a couple of times this season. The last time we were able to match them, the first time we didn’t. It’s important the right Bo’ness team turn up, and if we do I’ve no doubt we can get a result.”

Gemmell revealed a few harsh words in the dressing room at half-time was the catalyst for their impressive comeback against Tranent to book their place in the League Cup semi-finals.

He said: “That was the biggest challenge we’ve faced since Max came in. We were getting beat at half-time for the first time under him and I’m not going to lie, there were some harsh words at the interval.

“We were reminded that when you play for Bo’ness you have to win every game. The character shown in that second half was fantastic. We gave away that penalty and sometimes you can feel sorry for yourselves, but we rolled our sleeves up and levelled, after that only one team was going to win.”