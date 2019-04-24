Bo’ness Utd 2-1 Dalkeith Thistle

Dalkeith Thistle were narrowly edged out against Bo’ness United and remain in eighth place in the East of Scotland Conference B league.

Bo’ness stretched their recent run of victories to thirteen after a winning a tight contest with

Dalkeith Thistle at Carmuirs Park.

United were the better side in the first half and started the match in a confident fashion. Brian Morgan beat his marker and sent Marty Wright clear on goal, the forward scuffed an effort wide of goal. Morgan was showing up well and opened the scoring when he nodded home a long throw-in from Josh Macdonald.

Despite creating the better of the chances, it took until just before the hour mark for United to double their lead with a well worked goal from Nicky Prentice.

Will Snowdon picked up the ball in the Bo’ness half and lobbed a nice ball down the right wing towards Prentice who easily outpaced his marker, drove into the penalty area and powered a shot home at the goalkeeper’s near post.

Prentice has now scored four goals in his last six matches in what is proving to be a productive spell for the former Pollok star.

Dalkeith pulled a goal back with around ten minutes remaining and set up a tense finish to the match for the home side.

Marshall flapped at a Blake Wells corner and despite Macdonald clearing the ball from the goal-line, Craig Meikle confidently fired in the rebound from around 12 yards.

Dalkeith were pushing hard for the equaliser but showed poor composure in front of goal.

Daryl Devlin fired over the bar from distance and substitute Cameron McBeth blazed over from a great position after good play from Paul Tansey.

Dalkeith full-back Ryan McQueenie saw red as the match drew to a close for comments made to the match officials after a handball claim in the Bo’ness penalty area was dismissed, and Bo’ness saw out the rest of the game against the ten men.