Bonnyrigg beaten by late Clyde goal in Scottish Cup

A goal 10 minutes from time by Clyde substitute Ally Love broke Bonnyrigg Rose hearts and sent Clyde into the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

In a rip-roaring, old-fashioned style Scottish Cup fourth-round tie, watched by a capacity crowd at New Dundas Park, it was the travelling support of just under 400 who left celebrating.

And the home fans were left to ponder what might have been had it not been for Bully Wee keeper David Mitchell, who was key on the day to denying the Lowland League side.

An early Saturday morning pitch inspection had been required for the tie to proceed – and once it got under way, the hosts needed just two minutes to set out their stall when a threatening cross from Jon Brown found the head of Keiran McGachie, whose parting effort sailed just over the Clyde crossbar.

Clyde replied with pressure of their own and were on the wrong end of one of two controversial penalty decisions, when their claim that Barry Cuddihy had been impeded in the box was waved aside by referee Peter Stuart.

Mitchell was called into action to make a good save from Scott Gray, before Clyde skipper David Goodwillie threatened to celebrate his new contract in spectacular style with an overhead kick which was blocked by the home defence.

Rose continued to give as good as they were getting but the match remained scoreless at the interval.

Craig Howie and Tom Lang both had early second-half efforts blocked, while at the other end, Mitchell safely held a long-range Lee Currie free-kick.

The Clyde keeper, who has also just signed a new long-term deal with the Bully Wee, then pulled off superb saves from both McGachie and Ewan Moyes to deny the home side.

As the tie headed towards a nail-biting, grandstand finish, it looked increasingly likely that one goal would be enough to settle it.

And it was Clyde who got it when the ball broke to Love who, after initially losing his footing, recovered to fire in off a post, to the delight of the Clyde support.

Bonnyrigg threw men forward in the final stages in an attempt to force a replay and it was their turn to claim in vain for a penalty, when the ball appeared to strike Scott Rumsby’s hand.

Rose left the field with huge credit for their efforts, while Clyde entered the fifth round draw.