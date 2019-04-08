Bonnyrigg Rose 0-0 Stirling University (Rose win 4-2 on penalties)

Bryan Young’s penalty heroics helped Bonnyrigg Rose beat Stirling University to book their place in the South Challenge Cup final against East Kilbride.

The goalkeeper saved two spot kicks during a dramatic shoot-out victory as the Rose, who had Dean Hoskins sent off three minutes from the end of normal time, won 4-2 after a goalless 120 minutes of action.

It was another Lowland League scalp for the East of Scotland Conference B winners who have already beaten BSC Glasgow and East Stirlingshire, and they will have to do it all again if they are to win the Cup with the Lowland League champions the opposition on May 26 after their 3-2 win over Hill of Beath.

Bonnyrigg were without suspended Jon Brown and Kerr Young for last Saturday’s clash. Kieran McGachie was out through injury with deputy boss David Liddell on the bench for the hosts.

Conditions were miserable but Stirling started strongly with a fit, young team pressing the Rose in the opening half hour. Gradually the Rose fought their way into the proceedings and it was competitive with the best of the hosts’ chances falling to Keith Lough in the first half.

It proved to be the same evenly contested tussle in the second 45 but Rose came closest to scoring when Lee Currie and Lewis Turner both hit the woodwork.

The Rose faced an uphill battle though when Hoskins received his second yellow card three minutes from the end of regulation time. Lough was denied by a great save by the Uni keeper in extra time as the goals continued to be elusive. And at the end of extra time it was still 0-0 so the game went to penalties.

The Rose penalty takers all scored with Dean Brett, Aaron Murrell, Lough and Currie all keeping their composure to score their spot kicks under great pressure.

Slattery and MacEwan scored for the visitors but hero goalkeeper Young denied Peden and Lyons in a famous win for the Rose.

Bonnyrigg Rose: B.Young ,Brett, Martyniuk, Horne, Hoskins, Currie, Turner, Stewart, Lough, Gray, Murrell. Subs: Swanson, Nelson, Moyes, Burrell, keeper Mike Andrews.