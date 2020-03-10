Bonnyrigg Rose 1-1 Civil Service Strollers

Rose’s Lowland League title hopes suffered a dent as they were held by Civil Service Strollers.

The draw, following on from last weekend’s loss to leaders Kelty Hearts, leaves Bonnyrigg five points behind Barry Ferguson’s men.

In itself that gap isn’t massive, but considering Hearts have dropped just five points all season, the advantage is very much with the Fifers with six games left to play.

Of course, Rose will continue to chase Kelty, but are relying on snookers after their surprise draw to Civil Service.

They’ll meet again at the end of March at New Dundas Park when three points either way could decided who will reach the end of season play-offs.

Civil Service are no slouches themselves, and proved that with a display full of grit and desire on Saturday.

They’ll have ambitions of getting themselves into the play-offs next season and are building towards that now.

Craig Newall opened the scoring with a low drive from the edge of the box for the Strollers and would go on to defend their lead brilliantly.

Rose forced plenty of pressure onto them, but found their visitors well drilled at the back.

Civil Service had chances of their own to add to the scoring as the game completely opened up.

The home support were growing nervous as the game entered the closing stages with Civil Service still a goal to the good.

Rose began to get on top and bombarded the away goal.

The pressure always looked likely to pay off and, with 20 minutes left on the clock, it was all square.

The ball broke kindly to Jonathan Brown just outside the area and he needed no second invitation to try his luck.

Brown’s drive was terrific and handed Rose an equaliser.

Rose hit the crossbar and had a goal ruled out in the closing minutes.