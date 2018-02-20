Bonnyrigg Rose 1-2 Beith: Rose crash out of Scottish Cup

Two goals in the last five minutes saw Bonnyrigg Rose crash out of the Scottish Junior Cup in a 2-1 defeat to Beith Juniors.

The game changed dramatically when the Rose were reduced to ten men when Dean Brett was sent off by referee Stewart Luke for a tackle on Joe Bradley.

Two minutes later Beith were awarded a penalty when substitute Kenny McLean collided with goalkeeper Bryan Young in the box which McGlinchey converted. Dean Hoskins then saw red for dissent leaving the Rose with nine men before a last gasp corner was headed home by Mark McLaughin, sparking wild celebrations from the visitors.

The result not only prevented Rose from Scottish Cup silverware it was the first defeat they had suffered in seven months. Beith themselves had not been beaten away from home for a year and were recognised as a tough Scottish Cup opponent from the top tier of the Super Premier League.

The game involving the two heavyweights began at a frantic pace with both sides hitting the woodwork in the opening ten minutes. Beith’s Nicky Docherty crashed a header off the post before an excellent Wayne McIntosh strike thundered off the bar.

It was an exciting Cup tie and it was the Rose who drew first blood in front of fervent support. Kieran McGachie was felled in the box by John Sheridan and it was Hoskins who slotted home to put the hosts in command.

That wasn’t the way it stayed though and after the break Bonnyrigg were forced on to the back foot for a spell and there were bookings for either side to highlight what was at stake. McIntosh could have doubled the hosts lead but he drove wide. Rose looked threatening on the counter as gaps appeared in the visitors defence.

But with time ticking down the match dramatically swung in favour of Beith when Brett was sent off in 82 minutes, reducing Rose to ten men where the foul might have merited a yellow.

It got worse as a penalty award in 85 minutes to Beith, stunning the home crowd and angering Hoskins to the point he had gone too far with his protests and was shown red. McGlinchey converted. Then came the sucker punch from McLaughlin to send the Rose crashing out.