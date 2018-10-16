Bonnyrigg Rose 10-0 Eyemouth Utd

Bonnyrigg Rose cruised through to the fourth round of the South Challenge Cup after emphatically dismantling Eyemouth 10-0.

The contest was effectively over with 20 minutes played after the Rose stormed into a five-goal lead as Keiron McGachie and Kyle Wilson scored doubles before Dean Hoskins converted a spot kick.

Wilson completed his hat-trick and Johnny Brown and Dean Brett were also on the scoresheet as the Rose took their first-half tally to eight.

They eased off in the second 45, with Keith Lough adding two more to take the score to double figures.

The goals are flowing for the Rose with 79 already this season, but they have also yet to concede their 10th goal having played 14 games.

This was always going to be a tall order for the Berwickshire outfit Eyemouth but they could not have got off to a worse possible start.

McGachie started the rout in only two minutes with his opening goal, before on 14 minutes it was 2-0 when Wilson scored with a right foot shot past the Eyemouth goalkeeper.

It was 3-0 just a minute later with Wilson being the provider for McGachie. A long range shot from Wilson found the Eyemouth net to make it four, before Hoskins converted a penalty after McGachie was fouled in the box.

The goals continued to flow for the Rose. Brown finished off a fine move for number six on 28 minutes. On the half hour mark it was 7-0 with Adam Nelson supplying Brett for the midfielder to finish off with a left-footed shot.

Woodwork, an offside goal and a missed penalty from Hoskins had prevented any further damage being done.

However, it only delayed the inevitable as goal number eight came five minutes later as Wilson completed his hat-trick after good build-up play by Brett and Brown.

Substitute Lough was to score both second-half goals as Bonnyrigg eased off ahead of their clash against Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale this Saturday in Conference B.

Bonnyrigg Rose: Andrews, Brett, Brown, Horne, Moyes, Hoskins, Stewart, McGachie, Nelson, Wilson, Gray. Subs: Turner. K.Young, Martyniuk, Currie, Lough.