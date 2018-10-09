Bonnyrigg Rose 13-1 Tynecastle

Bonnyrigg Rose could not stop scoring goals last Saturday with six from Keith Lough and four from Kyle Wilson, all adding to a miserable day for Tynecastle who were on the wrong end of a 13-1 defeat.

But it was a day to remember for assistant boss Jonny Stewart who was celebrating his 150th game in Rose colours as they stayed top of Conference B.

Wilson gave the Rose the lead after only three minutes when he turned in Lee Currie’s corner. However, Tynecastle battled back and levelled on 10 minutes with a long-range effort from James Guy. That was about as good as it got for Tynecastle. The Rose went 2-1 ahead when Neil Martynuik converted a penalty after Wilson had been fouled in the box.

It was 3-1 on 27 minutes with a candidate for goal of the season from Wilson who hit an unstoppable 25-yard effort into the Tynecastle net. Wilson completed his hat-trick before half-time when Lough’s shot rebounded into his path and the striker slotted home from close range.

Lough grabbed his first of six before the interval when he was set up by Dean Brett to make it 5-1 at the break.

Tynecastle hit the post in the second half but it was 6-1 shortly after with Brett again the provider for Wilson who netted his fourth. Brett finally got on the scoresheet himself with a piledriver to make it 7-1. Lough made it eight after being played in by Jon Brown.

Lough completed his first hat trick heading home a Currie corner to stretch it to 9-1 .

It then went to double figures for rampant Rose when Young got on the end of Currie’s corner to fire home a left-foot finish.

Just two minutes later and Lough netted his fourth to put Bonnyrigg 11-1 in front, profiting from Kieran McGachie’s effort which rebounded to him.

In 86 minutes, Lough made it 12-1 with a close range finish before he rounded off the scoring in the final minute after McGachie created the space for him to score his sixth.

Bonnyrigg: B,Young, Brett, Brown, K.Young, Horne, Martyniuk, Nelson, Stewart, Lough, Currie, Wilson. Subs: Hoskins, McGachie, Gray, Andrews.