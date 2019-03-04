Bonnyrigg Rose 2-0 East Stirlingshire: Rose in last four of South Region Challenge Cup

Bonnyrigg Rose booked their place in the semi-finals of the South Region Challenge Cup after a 2-0 win over Lowland League outfit East Stirlingshire at a wet and windy New Dundas Park.

Despite the challenges expected, Robbie Horn’s men proved to be well up to the occasion deservedly beating their higher league opponents courtesy of a Lee Currie spot kick and an Andy Rodgers own goal. It was a game to forget for Rodgers who was also sent off after being shown a second yellow card.

Bonnyrigg seized the early initiative with visiting keeper Barclay a busy man as he made a string of fine saves to deny the Rose in the first half.

Keiran McGachie was sent clean through but his attempted lob over the keeper was denied by the keeper before Euan Moyes headed over from a Lee Currie free kick.

The Shire finally got a chance five minutes from half time but were denied when Ashe’s netbound volley was blocked by Bryan Young’s excellent save.

With Bonnyrigg facing the strong elements second half the big challenge was on the Rose but they dealt with it superbly to see off their opponents

They finally went ahead via the penalty spot with Shire’s Gray booked for his tackle on Dean Brett and Lee Currie produced a composed spot kick to give Barclay no chance.

Scott Gray replaced the in-form Aaron Murrell before McGachie was thwarted again by the Shire keeper. Bonnyrigg were to go 2-0 ahead in the 70th minute from their 11th corner of the afternoon this one swept in by Lee Currie only to see the ball headed into his own net by Rodgers for a classic “own to put Rose in the driving seat.

Scott Gray hit the crossbar on 80 minutes and three minutes later Gray fired wide. Rodgers then saw red for dissent and Kerr Young followed him down the tunnel after throwing a punch at Rodgers who had a go at Jon Brown.

Bonnyrigg join East Kilbride, Hill o’ Beath and University of Stirling (SLFL) in the last four.

Bonnyrigg Rose: B.Young, Brett, Brown, K.Koung, Moyes, Horne, Turner, Stewart, McGachie, Currie, Murrell. Subs: Hoskins, Gray, Nelson, Swanson, Lough, Martynuik.