Bonnyrigg Rose 2-0 Forfar West End: Wilson makes mark on debut

Kyle Wilson struck on his debut as Bonnyrigg Rose opened up a five-point gap at the top of the Superleague following a 2-0 win over bottom side Forfar West End.

Wilson, on loan from East Fife, drilled a shot underneath Daryll Burns just before half-time.

Forfar had a golden chance to equalise from the penalty spot after Andrew Walls was brought down in the box but Gordon Robertson’s spotkick was saved.

Lewis Turner made the points safe adding a second with 15 minutes remaining as Rose kept their unbeaten record intact to move five points clear of second-placed Penicuik Athletic.

It was also the perfect preparation for the eagerly anticipated fifth-round Scottish Junior Cup clash against Beith Juniors this Saturday.

Boss David White shuffled the pack and used all three substitutes, giving White plenty of options for the stiff Beith test and you wonder what the Beith observers would have made of this watching from the sidelines as Rose did not have it all their own way against the basement boys.

It proved to be a closer contest than anticipated and, had West End netted their early second half penalty it could have become a nervy afternoon for those of a Bonnyrigg persuasion.

They began in positive fashion with the ball in the visitors’ net after only five minutes but Dean Hoskins was ruled offside.

Rose created a number of chances before the opener appeared on 42 minutes. Currie flighted a corner into the danger area, it fell to Wilson who hit home a cracking drive to break the deadlock.

Drama ensued in the 54th minute when a penalty was awarded to Forfar for Kerr Young’s tackle on Walls which saw a booking for Young before Robertson’s resultant spot kick was saved by Rose keeper Michael Andrews diving down to his left.

In 72 minutes Rose killed the contest when Wilson’s cross from the left found Lewis Turner at the far post who headed home the clincher.

Bonnyrigg Rose: Andrews, Horne, Hoskins, Young, Moyes, Stewart, Turner, Currie, McGachie, Gray, Wilson. Subs: Brett, Janczyk, Nelson, Martynuik, McIntosh.