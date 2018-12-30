Bonnyrigg Rose 2-0 Tranent

Bonnyrigg Rose stretched their lead at the top of Conference B to seven points and with a game in hand after securing a 2-0 win over Tranent.

Goals from Lee Currie and Dean Hoskins proved enough for Bonnyrigg, who looked far from their best for long periods of this encounter as Tranent looked to atone for their early season 8-1 drubbing at the hands of their opponents.

The Rose looked to be heading for a similar scoreline though as they raced into a two-goal lead inside the first eight minutes.

Keiran McGachie set up Currie to score the Rose’s opener albeit via a slight deflection which took the ball away from Tranent keeper Sinclair Inglis to give Robbie Horn’s men the ideal start.

And just four minutes later it was 2-0 to Bonnyrigg via the penalty spot after an Ian Black foul on McGachie. Hoskins sent home the resultant spot kick for the Rose’s 62nd home league goal of the season.

At Tranent earlier in the season Bonnyrigg had led 6-1 by half time at Foresters Park, however, the East Lothian men have showed signs of improvement with that being their only league defeat until coming up against the Rose again last Saturday.

McGachie looked to increase the Rose’s advantage but sent his shot wide after a fine solo run, before a rare McGovern shot was well saved by Rose keeper Mike Andrews. If Bonnyrigg fans were hopeful of a similar scoreline to the five-goal victory they posted at Sauchie the week before they were to be left disappointed.

Tranent continued to battle away with the hosts put under pressure. A Robert Berry header was well saved by Andrews as the Belters searched for a foothold in the game. Alan Horne cleared away a threatening Tranent free kick before an Ian Black shot was deflected wide.

An ambitious Reid shot whistled over the Bonnyrigg bar as Tranent maintained the pressure. However, they were lacking that clinical edge up front. The Rose held on for three points and continue their momentum heading into Saturday’s visit to Dalkeith Thistle.

Bonnyrigg: Andrews, Brett, Martyniuk, K.Young, Hoskins, Horne, Turner, Srewart, McGachie, Currie, Wilson. Subs: Brown, Swanson, Lough, Gray, B.Young.