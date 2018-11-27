Bonnyrigg Rose 2-1 Crossgates: Rose unbeaten after early scare

Bonnyrigg Rose stretched their lead at the top of Conference B after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Crossgates Primrose.

It was the Rose’s fifth home league game of the season and their 20th overall game, which saw them hit their 100th goal of the season.

Kyle Wilson was the ultimate marksman as the Rose had to fight back after losing an early goal to Crossgates but the league leaders showed their character to turn the game on its head.

It was a wet and windy afternoon at New Dundas Park and Crossgates stormed into the lead. Kerr Young’s wayward header hit the Rose post, the crossbar was also hit before a stunning 25-yard drive from Lawrie flashed past goalkeeper Young to put the visitors in front. It was just the fifth goal the Rose had conceded in 11 league games.

The Rose responded and only an excellent save by keeper Henderson denied Keiran McGachie’s netbound header, whilst at the other end a stunning overhead kick by Hynd in the 23rd minute was thwarted by a brilliant save by Young.

The home fans in the crowd of 321 waited patiently for the equaliser and subsequent 100th goal, and it finally arrived in the 24th minute when Wilson swivelled with a clever shot on the turn, sending the ball into the net to cue 100 goal celebrations.

On the half hour mark a McGachie shot had Henderson scrambling at his left hand post to concede another corner, before Jon Stewart saw his shot hit the post as the Rose now sensed blood.

On 39 minutes a Martyniuk shot went just over but one minute later it was 2-1 to Bonnyrigg with an excellent goal by a determined McGachie, who shrugged off defenders before hitting a stunning strike to put the Rose in at the break ahead.

The second half was again well contested by the visitors Primrose pressed late on for their equaliser but Bonnyrigg remained resolute to win all three points and continue their winning ways.

Bonnyrigg Rose: B.Young , Brett, Martyniuk, K.Young , Moyes, Horne, Turner, Stewart, McGachie, Currie, Wilson. Subs: Swanson, Nelson, Lough, Gray, keeper Andrews.