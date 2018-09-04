Bonnyrigg Rose 3-0 Shortlees: Rose cruise through to Scottish Cup first round

Bonnyrigg Rose made it eight games unbeaten this season as they strolled into the first round of the Scottish Cup after a 3-0 win over Shortlees.

All the goals were scored in the second half as a double from Kyle Wilson and a Dean Brett strike saw the Rose comfortably dispatch the Scottish Amateur Cup holders to set up a meeting with Highland League outfit Deveronvale.

Bonnyrigg’s superiority should have produced first-half goals but they passed up a number of chances against the Ayrshiremen, who were indebted to goalkeeper Purdie for keeping them in the game.

In contrast, Rose keeper Mike Andrews saw little of the action as Rose signalled their intentions straight from the first whistle. Keiran McGachie‘s net-bound header on seven minutes was deflected over before Dean Hoskins also went close.

Neil Martynuik was next to try his luck but he shot straight at Purdie, and the only the width of the post denied Lee Currie from opening the scoring with a rocket shot.

Rose’s profligacy continued when Brett set up McGachie but his volley cleared the target before another useful shot was inches wide but it remained goalless at the interval.

However, Shortlees resistance was finally breached and the floodgates looked like they might open when a quickfire double from Wilson at the start of the second half on 50 and 53 minutes put the Rose firmly in control.

Firstly, a Currie shot was blocked for a corner which he took himself. He found Wilson who took one touch to control the ball before he turned the ball home for the opener

Three minutes later it was 2-0 with Shortlees on the back foot. Purdie did brilliantly to tip over a shot before from the resulting Currie corner, Wilson finished from close range.

It threatened to get worse for Shortlees when Jon Stewart’s venomous drive rattled the crossbar but the Rose were not to be denied a third.

Brett netted Rose’s 40th goal of the season, with a fine individual effort to round off an impressive victory.

Bonnyrigg Rose: Andrews, Brett, Brown, K.Young, Horne, Hoskins, Turner, Stewart, McGachie, Currie, Wilson. Subs: Martynuik, Moyes, Nelson, Swanson, Thomson, Gray, B,Young.