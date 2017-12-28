Bonnyrigg Rose 3-2 Penicuik Athletic: Rose remain unbeaten

Bonnyrigg Rose twice came from behind in a pulsating five-goal thriller to win 3-2 against Penicuik Athletic in the festive local derby in the East Superleague.

Aaron Somerville got the visitors off to the perfect start from the penalty spot before Lee Currie levelled matters with a stunning free kick from 30 yards.

Lewis Barr nipped in ahead of the defence to restore Cuikie’s lead before half-time but they were pegged back when Cuikie’s goalkeeper misjudged the flight of a corner, fumbling it into his own net.

Dean Brett completed an incredible turnaround when he rifled in a low shot midway through the second half.

The result stretched third-placed Rose’s unbeaten run in all competitions to 20 games and narrowed the gap at the top to two points to leaders Linlithgow Rose. Penicuik remain five points off the pace in fifth.

They got off to a flier when Aaron Somerville slotted home a penalty kick in the second minute taking the spot kick himself after he had been fouled in the box. Minutes later, Andy Forbes charged up the right wing, sent over a cross into the home box but ex Bonnyrigg’s Sean Jamieson’s first-time header flashed past the upright with keeper Bryan Young rooted to the spot.

Next a fine passing move by Penicuik culminated with a Somerville shot that went just wide of the target. Windy conditions tested the players with Bonnyrigg in the second half facing the elements but doing better keeping the ball down.

However, Bonnyrigg drew level in the 34th minute when Currie blasted a superb 30 yard free kick over the wall into the top right hand corner – a goal of the season contender.

Despite the setback Penicuik restored their lead in the 41st minute when Barr slotted home from five yards out, stealing a yard on his man to prod home for 2-1.

The Rose responded again but there was more than a hint of controversy surrounding their equaliser a minute later. In the swirling conditions a corner was flighted deep into the six-yard box neither keeper nor defence looked particularly convincing and referee Duncan Smith ruled that the ball had crossed the line after a goalmouth scramble much to Penicuik’s disbelief .

The match was turned on its head when Bonnyrigg eventually took the lead for the first time in the match in the 61st minute when Brett charged up the right wing, broke through the Penicuik defence and drilled the ball low past Allison into the far corner.

Bonnyrigg nearly gave themselves a two-goal cushion as Wayne McIntosh fired off a thunderous shot that keeper Allison did brilliantly to save but the Rose held out for a huge win.

Bonnyrigg Rose: B Young, Brett, Martynuik, K Young, Moyes (c), Horne, Gray, Currie, McGachie, Lough, McIntosh Subs: Nelson, McConnell, Janczyk, Watson, Andrews

Penicuik Athletic: Allison, Forbes, MacDonald, Young, Hume, Barr, McCrory -Irving, Jones, Jamieson, Somerville, Ponton. Subs. Connolly, Kateleza, Baptie, G Hamilton.