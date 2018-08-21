Bonnyrigg Rose 3-3 Dundonald Bluebell: Rose blow three-goal lead

Bonnyrigg Rose surrendered two points in their second league match of the new East of Scotland League season after squandering a three-goal lead against Dundonald Bluebell in Conference B.

The Rose were 1-0 up as early as the fourth minute when a Dean Hoskins delivery found Jon Brown, who had an outstanding first 45 minutes and finished in off the post into the Bluebell net.

Bonnyrigg put themselves in a commanding position when they doubled their advantage on 14 minutes as Kerr Young’s cross was headed home by Keiran McGachie.

Adam Nelson was taken off with what looked like a hamstring injury with Scott Gray his replacement, as the Rose looked to add to their tally.

However, a Young effort was blocked on the goalline by right back Scott Durie to deny a third goal before the break.

That was the way it stayed until four minutes after the interval when the Rose made it three as Lewis Turner set up Kyle Wilson for a left foot finish.

The game looked to be done and dusted, however, just three minutes later Lewis McKenzie beat Rose goalkeeper Mike Andrews with an ambitious overhead kick from 12 yards to breathe life into Dundonald’s hopes of mounting a fightback.

The Rose looked to hold on to a two-goal cushion as Neil Martynuik replaced Jon Brown to solidify the backline, with the Fifers looking to ramp up the pressure.

But on 73 minutes it was 3-2 as Dundonald hit the Rose net again with Archie Campbell the marksman profiting in a quick counter attack as the alarm bells sounded in the home ranks.

And Bonnyrigg’s worse fears were realised when Bluebell were awarded a late disputed penalty. The ball appeared to have hit Moyes’ thigh rather than his hand but the ref had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

The penalty was dispatched to complete a remarkable comeback, with Bonnyrigg wondering how they lost a three-goal lead at home and it could have been worse for the Rose with both sides having chances to win it at the end.

Bonnyrigg Rose: Andrews, Brett, Brown, K.Young, Horne , Hoskins, Turner, Stewart, McGachie, Nelson, Wilson. subs: Martyniuk, Gray, Moyes, Swanson, Thomson.