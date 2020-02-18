Bonnyrigg Rose 4-0 Edinburgh Uni

Bonnyrigg remain six points behind Lowland League leaders Kelty Hearts after swatting aside Edinburgh Uni.

In game which witnessed the worst of Storm Dennis, the two sides deserve credit for putting on anything even resembling an entertaining game.

The game survived a 9am inspection and Rose were grateful as they swept up all three points.

To their credit, the students started the game on the front foot and passed up a couple of early chances to open the scoring.

It wasn’t long until Rose started to force themselves into the game and Ewan Moyes was unlucky to see his effort cleared off the line.

They didn’t have to wait much longer to open the scoring, though, Jonathan Brown netting his ninth goal of the season.

The goal kick-started Rose into life and they doubled their lead on 54 minutes when Lee Currie’s corner deflected off a uni defender and drifted into the back of the net.

It was largely one way traffic as Rose kept their visitors penned back deep inside their own half.

A third goal duly arrived when Brown’s strike came back off the post and straight into Keiran McGachie’s path.

The forward made no mistake from close range.

Things went from bad to worse for the students when a crude challenge by McGuire on Neil Martyniuk was deemed worthy of a straight red.

With a three goal lead and a man advantage Rose simply had to close the game out.

But they added a cherry on top when Lee Currie casually netted from the penalty spot.

The victory puts Rose on 58 points, six behind Barry Ferguson’s leaders, Kelty.

Rose still have two games in hand, though.

Bonnyrigg Rose: Weir, Brown, Martyniuk (Brett), Baur, Young, Moyes, Horne, S Gray, Currie, Hunter (R Gray), McGachie (Docherty).

Subs not used: Andrews, Stewart, Turner.