Bonnyrigg Rose 4-1 Burntisland: Rose warm up for East Stirling with comfortable win

Bonnyrigg Rose had a straightforward 4-1 victory over Burntisland to set them up nicely for this Saturday’s Challenge Cup quarter final tie against Lowland League cracks East Stirlingshire.

The Rose took just two minutes to open their account last weekend when a blunder by visiting goalkeeper Adamson left Louis Swanson with a tap-in, setting the tone for the afternoon.

Burntisland tried to get back on level terms but were no match for the unbeaten league leaders on the day, as keeper Adamson still looked nervy when called into action doing just enough to thwart Aaron Murrell.

A good chance then fell to Keith Lough on 20 minutes but he shot straight at Adamson before Neil Martynuik’s corner narrowly missed the head of Lough.

The Rose were not to be denied a second though as another mix up saw Adamson and defender Lennie at odds, leaving Lough with a cool lobbed finish to ease Bonnyrigg 2-0 in front.

The one-way traffic continued as Swanson was inches off target with a free kick but he forced Adamson into another save before the half hour mark, The Rose looked like they should have been further ahead but in 35 minutes Euan Moyes sent his header just wide of the far post.

It was 3-0 to the hosts right on half-time as goalkeeper Mike Andrews went route one, finding Lough who produced another excellent lobbed finish.

Murrell was the width of a post away from adding fourth shortly after the restart but on 62 minutes Bonnyrigg did get the fourth and it was Murral who supplied a composed finish after a swift attack.

In 75 minutes a Lough netbound header was cleared off the li but in 87 minutes there was some late consolation for the visitors as Crawford found the net past Andrews to repeat the Rose’s winning score line at Burntisland in August.

Bonnyrigg Rose: Andrews, Brett, Martyniuk, K.Young, Moyes, Horne, Swanson, Nelson, Lough, Murrell Gray. Subs: Brown, Stewart, McGachie, Currie, Turner, B. Young.