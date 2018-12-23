Bonnyrigg Rose 5-0 Sauchie: Wilson scores hat-trick in classy Rose win

Hat-trick hero Kyle Wilson struck his 24th goal of the season as Bonnyrigg Rose ran out rampant 5-0 winners over Sauchie in East of Scotland Conference B.

Rose were left frustrated after missing an early penalty and went into the break on level terms before a second-half blitz blew Sauchie away.

The emphatic victory maintained the Midlothian outfit’s unbeaten league record and moved them four points clear of Dundonald Bluebell at the summit with games in hand.

Early drama ensued after just four minutes when Bonnyrigg were awarded a penalty for a tackle by Sauchie’s Cross on Keiran McGachie only to see the resultant Neil Martynuik spot kick brilliantly saved by Sauchie keeper Darren Dolan.

However, two goals in an early second half Rose blast sent the hosts on to the victory as Martynuik teed up McGachie for a tap-in, before Wilson doubled the lead at the second attempt following a scramble in the penalty area.

It was 3-0 on 66 minutes when Wilson’s deflected effort ended in the net.

Sauchie tried to pull a goal back and Taylor was only denied by a great save by Bryan Young who was at full stretch, before Cross nodded over another chance.

Wilson completed his hat-trick with 13 minutes when he converted from Dean Brett’s excellent cross to fire into the top corner.

Hoskins, Gray and Brown all came on in the final few minutes before Jon Brown converted another Brett cross to round off the scoring.

Bonnyrigg Rose: B.Young, Brett, Martynuik, Moyes, Young, Horne, Turner, Stewart, McGachie, Currie, Wilson. Subs: Andrews (GK), Hoskins, Brown, Gray, Swanson, Nelson.