Bonnyrigg Rose 5-1 Kennoway Star Hearts: Rose go top in rampant win

Bonnyrigg Rose stretched their unbeaten run to 21 games after an emphatic 5-1 victory over Kennoway Star Hearts.

Neil Martyniuk struck twice and Keith Lough, Wayne McIntosh and Lee Currie were also on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Chris Gay grabbed a consolation for the visitors as Rose moved top of the East Superleague; Kennoway remain in 15th.

A burst pipe at Kennoway meant the match was switched to New Dundas Park. With both teams looking for their first goal of 2018 it was Bonnyrigg who opened their account in the 14th minute. McIntosh held the ball up for Martyniuk to cross and Lough forced in the opener at the back post.

And just three minutes later it was 2-0 to the Rose when a Currie free kick was slotted home by McIntosh as Kennoway struggled to cope with the Rose attacks.

A rare Dylan Muir shot was straight at Andrews before a punch out by the home keeper off a Kennoway corner was returned to the far post where Nathan Doig headed the clear chance wide with the goal at his mercy.

A better spell of Hearts play saw them halve the deficit before the break when a long range shot from Chris Gay went into the Bonnyrigg net off the post.

McIntosh picked up a yellow for what referee Lorraine Watson deemed as a dive before the Rose finished the half with a third goal netted by Currie.

In the very first minute of the second half skipper Kerr Young had a chance at the far post following a quick corner but his header went wide.

Injury problems hit the visitors with Rolland replacing Scott Young before the Rose went 4-1 ahead in 58 minutes via a converted penalty by Martyniuk after a foul by Keiran Band on Scott Gray.

More subs saw Muir replaced by Lee Bryce for the visitors then an injury to Doig saw him kindly assisted off the field by Rose players with Collins coming on for Hearts’ third and final substitution.

Rose sub Keiran McGachie, on for Lough, nearly scored with his first shot that was just inches off target.

The Rose did find the fifth in 75 minutes when Martyniuk netted after good work by Nelson and Currie as they got 2018 off to the perfect start.