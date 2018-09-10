Bonnyrigg Rose 6-0 Dalkeith Thistle: Rampant Rose maintain pressure on Dundonald

Bonnyrigg Rose made it nine games unbeaten since the start of the season after thrashing Dalkeith Thistle 6-0 in Conference B.

Kieran McGachie struck twice, while Jonny Brown, Dean Brett, Dean Hoskins and Keith Lough were also on scoresheet as rampant Rose ramped up the pressure on leaders Dundonald Bluebell, whom they have a game in hand on and a superior goal difference.

Dalkeith, meanwhile, slumped to tenth after their second league defeat of the season. It took Bonnyrigg until the 23rd minute to breach the visiting defence, who had set their stall out to try to frustrate their opponents.

Rose added a further two goals before the break to put themselves in commanding position. Thistle’s best effort arrived on 18 minutes when Mike Andrews was forced into a great save to tip over McQueenie goal-bound header.

However, a stunning scissor kick from McGachie broke the deadlock and he added a second, bundling home from close range on 42 minutes before Brown added a spectacular third. The second half was only three minutes old when Brett made it 4-0, slamming the ball home after a good run.

Substitute Lough replaced McGachie for Rose, while Adam Nelson replaced Currie. The goals continued to rain in – this time from the penalty spot. McQueenie’s challenge on Wilson was considered a foul and Hoskins made no mistake from the resultant spot kick.

It was finally 6-0 at the close as a shot from Brett was parried by Easton, only for Lough to slot home the rebound to complete the scoring and make Dalkeith’s first league visit to New Dundas Park in 30 years one to forget.

Bonnyrigg Rose: Andrews, Brett, Brown, K.Young, Horne, Hoskins, Gray, Stewart, McGachie, Currie, Wilson. Subs: Martynuik, Swanson, Nelson. Lough, B.Young.

Dalkeith Thistle: Easton, McQueenie, Smith, Meikle, Janczyk, Devlin, Tansey, Lister, Wales, Wojtowicz, McNeill. Subs: Combe, Muir, Apicella, Murray, McGlashan, Whyte, Fairnie.