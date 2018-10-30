Bonnyrigg Rose 6-0 Dunipace

Bonnyrigg Rose moved two points clear at the top of Conference B with a crushing 6-0 victory over Dunipace.

Three goals in each half gave David Burrell’s men victory in the interim boss’ debut in the home dugout.

It was the Rose’s eighth game unbeaten and opened a two-point gap on second-placed Dundonald Bluebell who spilled points at Bo’ness United in a 3-3 draw.

It was a cold and sunny afternoon at New Dundas Park but the Rose supporters didn’t have to wait long for something to shout about as they led after three minutes.

The Rose capitalised after a mix-up between Dunipace goalkeeper Kane and his defender Hughes saw an opening for Kyle Wilson to nip in and score.

Bonnyrigg doubled their lead on eight minutes when a right-wing cross from Lewis Turner found Lee Currie who slotted home.

Kane prevented Dunipace from falling further behind when he tipped Lee Currie’s free kick round the post, but Currie eventually won the duel on 33 minutes curling a free kick beyond the despairing dive of Kane for the third goal.

The visitors mounted a rare attack on 37 minutes but the effort was straight at Young, before Wilson set up Keiran McGachie at the other end, only for the striker to blaze over the bar.

Dunipace were reduced to ten men midway through the second half when Ryan Shanks picked up a second yellow card for a foul on Turner.

The Rose capitalised on the numerical advantage adding the fourth on 71 minutes when Ewan Moyes volleyed home from subsitute Adam Nelson’s cross.

Scott Gray gave way for sub Louis Swanson as Bonnyrigg went 5-0 ahead with Keith Lough making his mark, heading home a Turner cross .

Moyes wrapped up the scoring with the sixth and his second of the match with a headed goal in 82 minutes.

Bonnyrigg Rose: B. Young, Horne, Martyniuk, Moyes, Hoskins, Stewart, Turner, Gray, McGachie, Currie, Wilson. Subs: Brown, Lough, Nelson, Swanson, Andrews.