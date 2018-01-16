Bonnyrigg Rose 6-0 Jeanfield Swifts: Rose move top of the table

Bonnyrigg Rose moved to the top of the East Superleague after the 6-0 demolition of Jeanfield Swifts, extending their unbeaten run to 22 games.

The hosts got off to a flyer as Ross Gray opened the scoring after only two minutes which paved the way for an avalanche of goals as Wayne McIntosh, Lee Currie and Dean Brett were all on the scoresheet in the first half.

Further gloss was added to the scoreline as Kieran McGachie and Brett’s second of the game rounded off an impressive display against the Perthshire outfit to put Bonnyrigg top ahead of Linlithgow Rose who slipped up in an incredible 5-5 draw with Kennoway Star Hearts.

It was the perfect preparation for the Rose ahead of their Scottish Junior Cup fourth round tie against Newtongrange Star this weekend and if they make an explosive start like they did here then they will give themselves every chance of progression.

It took only two minutes for the Rose to open their account as Neil Martyniuk fed in McIntosh whose delivery was finished off by Gray.

On song Rose had the Swifts struggling to cope. In 15 minutes it was 2-0 to Bonnyrigg with Kerr Young the architect and McIntosh supplying the finish.

Lee Currie added a third with another terrific free kick from 30 yards midway through the first half.

Jeanfield looked as if they could not halt the onslaught as Brett got on the scoresheet to make it 4-0 with a 20-yard drive.

The second half saw improvement from the ailing visitors with a Stewart McDermid effort hitting the bar before Robbie Holden’s shot was well saved by the Rose keeper Bryan Young who kept a fine clean sheet.

Substitutes Dean Hoskins and McGachie replaced Keith Lough and Neil Janczyk approaching the hour mark, and some ten minutes later it was 5-0 as Gray’s cross found McGachie well placed to net.

In 80 minutes the Rose rounded off the scoring with a deflected shot from Brett.

Bonnyrigg Rose: B.Young, Brett, Martyniuk, K.Young, Horne, Janczyk, Gray, Nelson, Lough, McIntosh, Currie.

Subs: Hoskins, McConnell, McGachie ,Stewart. keeper Andrews.