Bonnyrigg Rose 6-0 Vale of Leithen: Rose off to a flier in Lowland League

Bonnyrigg Rose got off to the perfect start in the Lowland League last Saturday with a six-goal thrashing of Borderers Vale of Leithen.

There was an on-field presentation before the match with both teams lined up as SFA president Rod Petrie presented Bonnyrigg with their official SFA Licence to huge applause from the home fans.

It perhaps galvanised the players as they started brightly and opened up a two-goal lead within the opening half hour.

Kerr Young headed home from a Scott Gray corner on 24 minutes in Young’s 150th appearance for the club.

Just three minutes later it was 2-0 to the Rose and again it was Gray, the architect, who set up George Hunter at the back post.

Jon Stewart fired wide, Gilpin saved from McGachie, and Hunter fizzed a vicious shot inches wide all before half-time and the home fans were pleased with the display.

Vale mounted an attempted comeback but the Rose put the game beyond doubt just after the hour mark when fine interplay between Neil Martyniuk and Lee Currie set up a cross for McGachie to slot the ball home.

And just four minutes later it was 4-0 to Bonnyrigg, with an absolutely stunning solo run and finish from Dean Brett ending up in the back of the Vale’s net.

For the last quarter of the game on came substitutes Jon Brown and Lewis Turner for Currie and Brett. Followed by Jamie Docherty coming on for Gray.

And Docherty’s pace unsettled the Vale defence going close with an 82nd minute shot but the Rose finished up with two more goals to celebrate in style.

On 88 minutes, Docherty was brought down in the box for a penalty to the Rose, which saw a composed spot kick by Docherty send Gilpin the wrong way.

And in the final minute, a Hunter run ended with a cross finding Lewis Turner, who squeezed the ball home as the match finished at 6-0 to the Rose and huge applause from the home fans.

Bonnyrigg Rose: Weir, Brett, Young, Horne, Stewart, McGachie, Currie, Martyniuk, Hunter, Gray S. Baur. Subs: Brown, Turner, Wilson, Trialist, Neave Trialist, Docherty, Andrews (gk).