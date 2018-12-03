Bonnyrigg Rose 7-2 Oakley United: Rose cruise through in FNQ Cup

Bonnyrigg Rose set up a third round clash with Jeanfield Swifts in the Football Nation Qualifying Cup after an emphatic 7-2 victory over Oakley United.

Alan Horne gave the Rose the perfect start on 13 minutes before Lee Currie scored a double before the break. An own goal, Keith Lough, Louis Swanson and Neil Martynuik were also on the scoresheet as the Rose sealed a showdown with Swifts who beat Civil Service Strollers 3-0.

The Rose created a few openings in the initial stages but had to wait until the 13th minute before they broke the deadlock, with Currie’s corner not properly cleared by the defence and Horne taking full advantage to thrash the ball home.

Bonnyrigg doubled their lead three minutes later. It was good build up play by the excellent Jon Brown and he played in Currie who produced a smart finish.

On 33 minutes an excellent opening presented itself to Keiran McGachie who side footed over the target before Adam Nelson fizzed a shot over.

However, just before the break it was 3-0 with Currie grabbing his second, assisted by Dean Hoskins. Oakley’s only chance of the half saw McAteer’s shot miss Mike Andrews‘ far post.

The one-way traffic continued after the break as Oakley contributed to their own downfall with an own goal when McGill’s wayward backpass eluded Robertson and sailed into the net.

Brown was the architect for number five as he played in Lough who finished smartly before Swanson made it six when he poked home a rebound after a fine run and shot.

The crowd of 249 were enjoying what they were seeing but Oakley scored a consolation when McAteer beat Andrews with a close range finish.

Martynuik made it seven before the end after a good move involving Nelson, Brown and Wilson before Oakley scored through Dawson in the third minute of stoppage time.

Bonnyrigg Rose: Andrews, Brown, Martyniuk, Young, Hoskins, Currie, Swanson, Nelson, McGachie, Horne,

Lough. Subs.Stewart, Turner, Wilson, Keeper B.Young.