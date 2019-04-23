Bonnyrigg Rose 9-0 Eyemouth: Brett hat-trick, goalkeeper scores and Turner hits four

Bonnyrigg Rose wrapped up their East of Scotland Conference B campaign with an emphatic 9-0 win over Eyemouth at New Dundas Park last Saturday.

They will enter the play-offs against Penicuik Athletic and Broxburn Juniors next weekend in high spirits and are favourites to be crowned East of Scotland League champions. If successful they would play the South of Scotland side Stranraer youngsters for a place in the Lowland League.

Bonnyrigg were 5-0 to the good up at half-time against Eyemouth, with Dean Brett grabbing a rare hat-trick. Their substitute goalkeeper Bryan Young then came on in the second half as an outfield player and scored a penalty, and Lewis Turner netted four himself.

Brett’s first goal came on 15 minutes when he applied the finish from Lee Currie’s assist and the two combined just five minutes later to double the Midlothian outfit’s advantage.

Brett completed his hat-trick with less than half an hour played before the referee introduced a drinks break.

However, there was no sign of the Rose pressure relenting in the sweltering conditions as Turner made it four, the club’s 100th league goal this season on his 150th appearance. Kerr Young made it five when he crashed a header into the net from a Currie corner.

Just five minutes into the second half and a foul on Turner resulted in a Rose penalty kick and it was Turner himself who took the spot kick to make it 6-0.

Sub keeper Jose Hereros came on for Mike Andrews making his debut as Keith Lough gave way to keeper Bryan Young coming on to play outfield.

And Young scored a 73rd minute penalty to make it 7-0 before two late goals by Turner firstly beating the offside trap to net number eight and finishing off with the fourth goal of the afternoon from Turner as Rose finished on nine.

Bonnyrigg Rose: Andrews, Brett, McClung, K. Young, Moyes, Martyniuk, Turner, Stewart, Lough, Currie, Gray. Subs: Trialist A, Trialist B. keeper B .Young, Hereros.