Bonnyrigg Rose and Penicuik part of feast of football over the festive period

Easthouses Lily hosting Penicuik on Friday sets the tone for a bumper fortnight of Midlothian derby action over the festive period.

The Lily entertain the Conference A table toppers at Newbattle Complex kick off 7.30pm.

Cuikie have been idle for the last couple of weeks, though, did manage to give the players a run-out, beating Haddington 7-0 in a friendly before a 5-0 win over Gala Fairydean Rovers last week.

Penicuik, who also play Arniston Rangers on January 5, won 4-0 over the Lily at Penicuik Park in October as Kevin Milne and Tony Begg’s men look to overcome Easthouses again. Top scorer Wayne McIntosh is in fine form with 25 goals this season.

Then less than 24 hours later on Saturday Bonnyrigg Rose go into their Lothian derby clash with Tranent on the back of a thumping 5-0 win over Sauchie. Kyle Wilson netted a hat-trick for the Conference B leaders.

They will come up against ex-Rose boss Max Christie who will be hoping to avoid another heavy defeat following their 8-1 drubbing against Bonnyrigg back in August. Kick off is at 2pm.

Meanwhile, another local derby sees Arniston Rangers visit Newtongrange Star with Arniston hoping to improve on their showing last time out against Nitten when they were hammered 8-1 in November. George Hunter will be looking to add to his 14 goals so far this season.

A Star win could see them move up to second in Conference A. Kick off at New Victoria Park is 2.30pm, before they face Easthouses Lily on January 5.

Dalkeith Thistle, who drew 2-2 in a friendly with Haddington last Saturday, have no competitive fixture this weekend but will begin the new year at home to Bonnyrigg Rose, kick off 2.30pm. Thistle top scorer Paul Tansey, on the 16 goal mark, will be the biggest test for the Rose, who beat the Jags 6-0 back in September.

Fixture for Friday: Easthouses Lily v Penicuik Athletic (ko 7.30pm.), Saturday’s fixtures: East of Scotland League Conference A: Newtongrange Star v Arniston Rangers (ko 2.30pm), East of Scotland League Conference B: Bonnyrigg Rose v Tranent (ko 2pm) Lowland League: Whitehill Welfare v BSC Glasgow (ko 2pm).