Bonnyrigg Rose boss Horn lays down challenge to rivals

Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn laid down the gauntlet to their title rivals insisting it is up to them to catch the Rose after his side increased their lead at the top of Conference B to seven points.

And it could go to ten should they win their game in hand.

A 2-0 victory over Tranent thanks to goals from Lee Currie and Dean Hoskins was enough last Saturday as the Midlothian outfit turned up the heat on their rivals Dundonald Bluebell in second place.

The Rose are looking firm favourites to go on and win the league and boss Horn insists it’s up to the challengers to keep up with the pacesetters.

He said: “When you are out in front it’s up to other teams to catch you and up to the other teams to get results. Teams are hoping we will drop points but we are not doing it.

“I just keep saying to the boys ‘keep winning’.”

The Rose were far from their fluent best against Tranent with players not 100 per cent fit but Horn credited his players for their determination and spirit.

Horn said: “We weren’t at our best but at the same time we had boys playing with flus and colds - some of them weren’t 100-per-cent - and they dug in and showed a bit of character.

“When it stays at 2-0 it becomes tight, but to be fair, I don’t think they really had a clearcut chance in the second half - they had a couple of headers.

“When you want to win leagues you’ve got to show a bit of character and get a result and that’s what we did.

“A lot of the guys had to pick themselves up out of their sick beds to come and play.

“I thought we tired a wee bit in the second half but we did our job and it’s a massive three points.”

Next up for the Rose is a Midlothian derby against Dalkeith Thistle on Saturday.