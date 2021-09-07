Kerr Young celebrates after scoring Bonnyrigg's third against Berwick Rangers (pic: Joe Gilhooley)

Goals by Ross Gray in the first half and Callum Connolly and Kerr Young in the second sealed the win which them four points ahead of second placed Rangers B, who weren’t playing, ahead of this Saturday’s showdown between the two.

Rose boss Robbie Horn wasn’t overly impressed with his side’s display in the opening period.

But he said their performance after the break was as good as anything they have produced all season.

He said: ““In the first half again we didn't play as well as we can, I thought Berwick probably shaded the first half in terms of possession, although they didn't create a lot and we found ourselves 1-0 up at half-time.

"But the second half was probably as good a performance as we've had this season. We controlled the game and thoroughly deserved the victory.

"It could have been more, we created more opportunities and [keeper] Michael [Andrews] was pretty much untroubled, apart from one save late in the game. It was big three points for us."

“We didn't particularly tweak anything, we just got more control of the football, We passed it through their press, they pressed us quite high and we were just a wee bit braver on the ball and once we did that it opened things up for us.