Bonnyrigg's Keiran McGachie battles for possession during Rose's win at Bo'ness (pic: Scott Louden)

A second-half Keiran McGachie goal was enough to see off East Stirlingshire in a close encounter at the Falkirk Stadium last Wednesday.

And five became six wins in a row at Bo’ness on Saturday as goals from Callum Connolly and Lewis Turner secured a 2-1 win which keeps Robbie Horn’s side a point clear of Rangers B at the top of the table.

The Rose boss said: “With injuries, Covid and illness we were a bit short last week so I was delighted to get the three points.

"East Stirlingshire then beating Spartans on Saturday shows you how good a result it probably was.

"Saturday was a hard one again. Having played midweek against Queen's Park and East Stirling [in the past two weeks] I thought we looked a bit leggy at times.

"But the most important thing is getting the three points, without playing particularly great.

"Bo'ness were decent on the day and it was a tough game so to come through it was good.

"It was about digging in and getting the result. We had Callum Connolly playing our of position for us at centre-half and he was outstanding in the two games.

"It was really important for us to get the two victories and keep our run going."

With Rose now having no more midweek games until the play Tynecastle in the South Challenge Cup towards the end of September, Horn hopes Bonnyrigg can benefit from a return to a more normal routine.

He said: “We can get back to normal training. When you're playing midweek games it's usually just a recovery session."

Next up for Rose on Saturday is a home match with University of Stirling

"They've lost a few players since last season, as they do each year,” said Horn.

"But they train full-time - people forget that - so they will be well organised and fit and they will make it difficult.

"They're not any mugs so you've got to approach the game in the right way . You've got to be ready to match their effort and hopefully your quality shines through.