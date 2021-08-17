Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn says his side were outstanding against Queen's Park (pic courtesy of Ian Cairns Media)

Goals by Dean Hoskins (2), Callum Connolly, Kerr Young, Nathan Evans and brothers Ross and Scott Gray secured the win which saw Rose leapfrog Civil Service Strollers and Dalbeattie Star.

Next up is an away double header at East Stirlingshire on Wednesday and Bo'ness United on Saturday - and while he's pleased to hit top spot Rose boss Robbie Horn knows his side will have to work hard to stay there.

He said: “It was great to get three points, some goals on the board and a clean sheet as well.

"At the start of the season we looked at the games we had and thought there was a decent chance of getting up a head of steam.

"The first game of the season against Celtic I felt was a good time to get them because they were still bedding in and maybe didn't have the full squad they have now. It was a good time to get Celtic and we took advantage of that.

"We let ourselves down in the couple of games after that. Against Civil we were poor and at Cumbernauld we didn't perform like we could, but we've picked since then and managed to get points on the board and are sitting in a decent position now.

"You always look and think it could have been better but other teams have dropped points so far and I think it's just going to be one of these seasons where it's going to be really tight at the top of the table.

"Shire are a much changed team and have had a decent start to the season.

"Derek [Ure] will have them fired up and well organised and it will be a really tough game away from home on a big pitch."

Horn was also delighted with Rose's display in last week's SPFL Trust Trophy match with Queen's Park at Firhill, the League One side only squeezing through on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Horn said: "The boys were outstanding in that game. Going up against a full-time team, and a good side as well, we performed really well.

"A couple of times we rode our luck but at the same time we earned that luck by competing as well as we did.

"We looked a threat on the break as well, especially in the second half, and it could have been so different.

"At 1-0 up we had a good claim for a penalty. We didn't get it and then two minutes later they get a penalty which was probably a pen but soft.

"The game might have been so different if we get our penalty and you find yourselves 2-0 up with 15 minutes to go.

"But it wasn't to be and when it goes to penalties it's just a lottery.