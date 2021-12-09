Johnny Brown (right) in action for Bonnyrigg Rose against Kelty Hearts (pic: Scott Louden)

The left-back revealed in April he was calling time on his playing career at the age of 31 due to a knee problem.

But after a recent scan revealed an operation i s no longer deemed necessary, the New Dundas Park fans’ favourite has had a rethink.

After returning to training with Rose last week, Brown has joined East of Scotland Football League premier division side Dundonald Bluebell on loan until mid-January and, by all accounts, strolled through their win over Camelon on his debut for the Fife side on Saturday.

Rose gaffer Robbie Horn says the return of Brown would be akin to a new signing but also warned against putting too much pressure on a player he has previously hailed as one of the best he has ever worked with.

Horn said: “He's been out for a long period of time and he's had serious injuries in the past as well. If he can get back, it’s a massive bonus, but it’s got to be what’s right for Johnny Brown as well.

“He’s got to look after himself and he’s got to be honest with himself if he’s struggling.

“He’s got a young family as well so he’s got to look after himself if he wants to be kicking a ball about with his boy in the back garden.”

Horn revealed that it hasn’t taken Brown long to bend his ear about a return to the Rose line-up, saying: “He’ s tried his best to keep fit. His first training session back with us was last Tuesday and right away he was talking to me about getting back into games as quickly as possible.

“Johnny's staying over in Fife now so it made sense for him to go somewhere that was fairly local to him and, after being out for just over a year, he played 90 minutes for Dundonald on Saturday, which is just incredible.

“He trained with us on Tuesday, trained with Dundonald on Thursday and played 90 minutes on Saturday – and their manager told me he strolled it.

“He’s a fantastic footballer and a great lad on the pitch and in the changing room.”

Rose had last Saturday off as a sudden snowfall forced the late cancellation of their planned home game with Cumbernauld Colts.