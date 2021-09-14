Keiran McGachie tries to find a way through during Bonnyrigg's defeat by Rangers B (pic: Joe Gilhooley)

The Ibrox Colts closed the gap at the top of the Lowland League table with a 5-2 win at New Dundas Park over a Rose side which had won their previous eight games.

The defeat, before a bumper crowd of 942, left Rose just one point clear of a Rangers B side who have two games in hand.

Goals by Tony Weston and Cole McKinnon put the visitors two up at half-time and Charlie McCann and Robbie Ure doubled that advantage after the break.

Bonnyrigg's only consolation was a later double from substitute Kieran Hall, either side of a Rangers fifth from Kane Ritchie-Hosler.

"I thought we let ourselves down a little bit and I can't really say that about our players very often," said Horn, whose side were chasing an Old Firm double after beating Celtic B on the opening day of the season.

"We probably showed them a wee bit too much respect at times and I don't think we were physical enough with them.

"We didn't impose ourselves, which we did against Celtic. I'm not saying you've got to be dirty but in these kind of games it's important you put a marker down, especially against a younger team, but we didn't do that.