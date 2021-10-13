Callum Connolly heads in Bonnyrigg's second goal against Spartans (pic: Joe Gilhooley)

Rose benefited from a surprise Rangers B loss to Cumbernauld Colts last week which strengthened their position at the top of the table.

But while the scenario worked in Bonnyrigg’s favour on this occasion, the situation doesn’t sit comfortably with the Rose gaffer as he would prefer a more level playing field.

He said: "Rangers beat Berwick 6-1 and then it comes to the midweek game and they have players away on international duty, Celtic as well, and they both got beaten with their players missing.

"That’s no disrespect to Cumbernauld Colts and Spartans [who beat Celtic] and it’s going to be the same scenario next month when Cumbernauld and Spartans are playing against Celtic and Rangers and they’re going to be having the same problems.

"It’s frustrating for the likes of ourselves. We play against the strongest Rangers team but then somebody else plays them when they’ve got eight or nine players missing.

"There’s nothing in place within the Lowland League to say that three players called up for international duty allows you to call the game off, which happens in most leagues in the UK.

"It’s disappointing because it detracts from the league. We benefited from Rangers losing on this occasion but, in my opinion, I don't think it’s right."

Nevertheless Rose are now seven points clear at the top of the table after two contrasting away wins last week.

On Wednesday they blasted their way to a new Lowland League scoring record with a 13-0 win at bottom side Vale of Leithen, before a closer encounter with closest challengers Spartans, which they won 2-1 to stretch their lead at the top.

Horn said: “The Vale aren’t in a good place at the moment but we’ve obviously got to look after ourselves.

"Against Spartans we dominated the first half, scored two goals and could have been further in front at half-time

"In the second half we didn’t look under any pressure and then lost a goal out of nothing which made the last few minutes edgy.