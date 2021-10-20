Bonnyrigg Rose expect tough Scottish Cup test at East Stirlingshire

*

The Midlothian side visit Falkirk Stadium to take on Lowland League counterparts East Stirlingshire in round two of the Scottish Cup, fresh from their second-half demolition of Arniston Rangers in last weekend’s Southern Challenge Cup.

Horn says Rose will have to be at the top of their game to get past Derek Ure’s squad.

The odd factor about Saturday’s win was that Arniston scored first and it was 1-1 until early in the second half.

Horn had made seven changes to the line-up and said they started well, adding: “Then Gary Shearer scored a fantastic goal for Arniston out of nothing, so it kind of knocked us a wee bit out of our stride, but we were still creating chances and, obviously, got ourselves level.

"We missed a number of chances but didn’t panic. We spoke to the players at half-time and just told them to keep doing what they were doing – and they scored eight goals in the second half.

"The result at the end was pleasing, obviously, and the performance was fine.

"Overall, it was just a wee bit frustrating in the first half because things were not going our way, but we’ve got to give credit to the opposition as well because they worked incredibly hard in the first half and made it difficult for us.”

Horn believes Arniston’s early exertions took their toll. “I just think they put so much into the first half,” he said.

“They worked incredibly hard to try and keep themselves in the game. We had long spells of pressure in keeping the ball and putting them under pressure, and I just felt they tired. Once we got the second and third goals, it kind of knocked the stuffing out of them a bit.”

Horn reckons he’ll have everyone fit and available for the first time this season when they visit Shire.

Cup games are a welcome break from the bread and butter of the league and the Rose have acquitted themselves well recently in the Scottish Cup, said Horn.

“We have a very difficult test on Saturday,” he added.