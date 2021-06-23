Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn was a vociferous critic of the admission of Old Firm Colts sides to the Lowland League.

The league announced the season’s schedule this week, with Rose given an opener against the Celtic youngsters at New Dundas Park on Saturday, July 17.

The controversial inclusion of both Celtic and Rangers colts in this season’s league sparked fury in some quarters when it was agreed last month, with Rose and boss Robbie Horn among the clubs opposed to the plan.

Following their opening day clash with Celtic Bonnyrigg travel to Cumbernauld Colts on Wednesday, July 21.

That’s followed by an away match with Civils Service Strollers on Saturday, July 24, a midweek home match with BSC Glasgow and another home match with Gretna 2008 on July 31.

Rose’s home match with Rangers B is scheduled for September 11.