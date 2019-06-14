Bonnyrigg Rose granted SFA membership

Bonnyrigg Rose have today, Friday June 14, announced that the SFA have approved their application for membership status.

The news comes after their initial application was rejected last month.

Rose had previously failed to meet the required criteria for membership, specifically relating to floodlighting, but have since installed floodlights at New Dundas Park.

A statement released on the club website earlier today said: "We are pleased to announce that we have had confirmation from the SFA this morning that our application for SFA membership has been approved with immediate effect.

"We are aware that this will result in another series of follow on questions so this page will be updated as and when we have further information to provide, but given our supporters have waited patiently over the course of the past few months on an outcome we felt it right to release what we know so far.

"There are a whole host of people we need to thank who have got us to this stage and will do so as part of the update."