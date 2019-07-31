Bonnyrigg Rose make it two from two with win over Berwick Rangers

Bonnyrigg Rose made it two wins from two in their opening Lowland League double header with a 5-3 win over struggling Berwick Rangers at Shielfield Park on Tuesday night.

The result from the seven goal thriller takes Rose top of the Lowland League table on goal difference.

Berwick went into the match looking for a boost after a miserable series of defeats in their Betfred Cup.

And they were in front after just seven minutes, Grant Rose ignoring Bonnyrigg claims for offside and coolly sliding a composed finished past keeper Mark Weir.

In an entertaining encounter both sides had chances to score and Berwick were inches away from adding a second when a Bonnyrigg defender was forced to hook the ball off the line after Weir, attempting to punch clear from a corner, sent the ball towards his own goal instead.

But Bonnyrigg levelled on 26 minutes through a scrambled equaliser from Keiran McGachie who slid in to force the ball over the line after a deflected shot fell kindly for the visitors.

And that heralded the start of a remarkable burst of four goals in seven minutes which completely turned the game on its head.

Two minutes after Bonnyrigg’s equaliser George Hunter collected a McGachie pass in space on the right-hand side of the Berwick box and shot low in off the far post to put the visitors ahead.

Three minutes later Rose scored again. Berwick were unable to clear their lines properly from a corner and when the ball was delivered back into the box McGachie was left unmarked to head home from six yards.

Things went from bad to worse for a shellshocked Berwick who conceded again on 36 minutes.

Chris Gray was penalised for a foul in the box as another corner came in, and was booked for his troubles, and Lee Currie stepped up to coolly steer home a left-footed spot kick.

To the credit Berwick kept battling and Daryl Healy gave them a lifeline when he pulled one back with a fine header on the stroke of half-time to give them some hope of a comeback after the break.

And after Healy had forced a save from Weir with a powerful strike from a tight angle they were given real hope just on the hour when they won a free-kick on the edge of the box and Kevin Waugh steered his low shot wide of Weir to cut the deficit to one.

It was now very much game on.

However Rose restored their two-goal advantage on 69 minutes when keeper Sean Brennan was controversially penalised for handling a passback and the ball was touched to Currie who rifled it home for his second of the night.