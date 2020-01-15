Bonnyrigg Rose players will be ready for Clyde stars says boss Horn

Bonnyrigg Rose manager Robbie Horn says his squad know what to expect when Clyde visit New Dundas Park in the Scottish Cup this weekend.

The Rose, who saw off another SPFL League 1 side in the form of Montrose in the previous round, will have their hands full against some notable names in the Bully Wee squad.

Foremost amongst them is their captain, Scotland international striker David Goodwillie who once commanded a transfer fee of over £2 million when he joined Blackburn Rovers in 2011.

“We will prepare for it just the same as every other game,” said Horn.

“With other matches against higher ranked opposition we sometimes spend a bit more time on a Thursday going through their strengths and weaknesses but apart from that it’s as you were.

“It’s going to be a tough ask but we know we are capable.

“Montrose went on a great run in that league after we beat them in the previous round so it shows how good a side they were.

“I think Montrose are maybe a slightly better team but Clyde have better individual players.

“Their squad is full of real match winners many of whom are more than capable of playing at a high level.

“Guys like Ray Grant, Gregg Wylde and obviously David Goodwillie who is of a far better quality than the level he is playing at.

“But our squad also has plenty players who have experience at a higher level as well and they will know what to expect.”

Horn is also hoping that the Rose supporters, who have created an electric atmosphere in previous cup matches, can play their part once again.

“We’re expecting an awesome atmosphere again at New Dundas Park. The players get a real lift from our support and it should make things interesting.

“Clyde also have a loyal, vocal support and I think have sold out their allocation so it should be a great atmosphere.”