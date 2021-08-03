Bonnyrigg Rose put Civil Service defeat behind them with back-to-back wins

Rose are starting to rebuild momentum after back-to-back wins including Saturday's 6-2 demolition of Gretna 2008 (Pic: Joe Gilhooley)

Last Tuesday saw them bounce straight back from the previous weekend’s result with a 2-0 victory over Broomhill FC, George Hunter and Bradley Barrett getting the goals.

They carried that in to the weekend where Rose put six goals past Gretna at New Dundas Park.

Hall and Wilson both netted braces while Currie and McGachie got on the score sheet in the 6-2 victory.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Rose manager Robie Horn said: "We didn't start great to be honest but once we got the goal we settled down and took control of the game but gave away soft goals from our point of view.

"That's disappointing but at the same time we scored six and probably could have scored more so can't be too disappointed.

"We let people down with our performance against Civil Service.

"They've had some good results but we didn't perform to our standards so it was important to get back to winning ways against Broomhill and carry that into last Saturday and hopefully it gives us a bit of confidence going in to this Saturday against Caley Braves."

Braves have had a mixed start to the season but have picked up some impressive results including a 1-1 draw at East Kilbride and a 2-1 win over Broomhill last weekend.

"They'll be very well organised and will have a way they want to play,” said Horn.

"You need to be at your best and if you don't perform to your level you'll get turned over no matter who you are.

"Everyone can beat each other, it's a really tough league and it's very tight and you have to perform really well, this Saturday will be a tough test and we'll miss a couple players for various reasons so it's a chance for the boys to come in and show why they should be playing."

Horn was also pleased to have a free midweek for the first time this season, giving them a full seven days to prepare for their next match.

"It's been really tough and teams have picked up injuries playing five games in two weeks.