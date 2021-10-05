Bonnyrigg Rose celebrate their winner against Dalbeattie Star (pic: Joe Gilhooley)

Dalbeattie have surprised many, though not Bonnyrigg boss Robbie Horn, with their start to the season but it was the hosts who struck first after 18 minutes.

The visitors failed to clear their lines at a Bonnyrigg corner and were punished when Lewis Turner fired a fine strike past Darren Martin from 16 yards.

It remained that way at the break, but Dalbeattie were level immediately after the restart, Lewis Todd nodding home the rebound after Michael Andrews brilliantly touched his initial header onto the bar.

Bonnyrigg regained the lead on the hour when Dean Brett turned Lee Currie’s corner back across goal for Kerr Young to fire into the roof of the net and that’s the way it stayed.

Horn said: “I thought in the first half we were in control of the game and might have been further in front, but then we lost a goal at the start of the second half and it was game on to be honest.

"To be fair we got a reaction and managed to get the winning goal.

"We weren't holding on but they could have equalised, we might have scored again; it was a really tight game.

"When you look at their squad top me it's no surprise they're having a good season; but based on what they've done in previous seasons it's maybe shocked a few.

"It was really tough game and we're glad to get three points."

The win set Rose up for an away double header with Wednesday’s game at bottom-of-the-table Vale of Leithen followed by a trip to third-placed Spartans on Saturday.

On paper the Vale match should be the more straightforward task, but Horn was taking nothing for granted.

He said: “We said to the players after Saturday's game 'don't expect to go down to the Vale and expect it to be easy, just turn up and play’.

"It doesn't work like that in football. If your attitude's not right it can be difficult. We've got to go down with the right attitude, keep winning games and see where it takes is.

"I expect Spartans to be up there. They've spent a lot of money this season and they're having a real go at trying to get out the league.”

"They're a good side with really good players and have signed some top quality players. Jamie Dishington's a very good player, Blair Henderson's scored a lot of goals at a high level.