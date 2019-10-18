Bonnyrigg Rose see off Buckie Thistle to book their spot in Scottish Cup third round

A 2-0 under the Friday night lights at New Dundas Park over Buckie Thistle secured Bonnyrigg Rose's spot in the third round of this season's William Hill Scottish Cup.

It was the first match to be played under the floodlights at New Dundas Park as a crowd of 1693 turned out for the game which was also broadcast live on BBC Scotland.

The first half came and went with only a handful of chances but neither keeper was really tested.

Rose had the first clear cut chance of the match in the second minute when Dean Brett's cross was headed over by Ewan Moyes.

Brett was then involved at the other end on 15 minutes when he got a crucial touch at the back post to put Andy MacAskill's cross behind for a corner with Sam Urquhart just behind him waiting to pounce.

On 21 minutes Ross Gray did well to take a long diagonal down on his chest on the edge of the box and cut back to Lewis Turner but his shot from 20 yards lacked the power to cause Lee Herbert any trouble in the Buckie goal.

Two minutes in to the second half and Sam Robertson flashed a shot across the face of goal after doing well to make space for himself and, shortly after, MacAskill had a shot from distance which went well over.

Mark Weir was then called in to action for the first time when MacAskill played a good through ball to Callum Murray on 50 minutes but the midfielder's shot was straight at the Bonnyrigg keeper who got down to parry it.

Just two minutes later though and Rose took the lead with a bit of fortune when Jonathan Stewart's cross from the right hand channel was deep and floated over the top of the back peddling Herbert to give the home side a 1-0 advantage.

Buckie had a chance to go level almost immediately after when a deep free kick was met by a free header at eight yards from Sam Urquhart but the striker didn't get nearly enough on the ball and it was easily held by Weir.

On the hour mark Ross Gray had a similarly good chance to put Rose 2-0 up but his header from 12 yards went narrowly wide of the far post.

Rose didn't have to wait much longer for a second though as George Hunter secured their spot in the third round on 67 minutes with a classy goal.

The striker got in behind Buckie defender Lewis McKinnon, took a touch inside the area to beat Adams and then calmly side footed the ball past Herbert from six yards.

Buckie tried to find a way back in to the tie and Mark Weir was called in to action on 79 minutes to parry a Scott Adams shot from 18 yards away from danger.

McKinnon and MacAskill had efforts for the visitors in the final ten minutes which went over the bar as Rose held on to secure their spot in the third round with the draw taking place on Sunday.