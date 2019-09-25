Bonnyrigg Rose to face Buckie Thistle live on BBC Scotland

Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic will face Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle at New Dundas Park in the second round of the William Hill Scottish Cup - live on BBC Scotland.

The game was chosen for television selection meaning it will take place on Friday, October 18, with a 7.05pm kick off.

Rose earned their spot in the second round last Saturday with a 1-0 win away to Fraserburgh.

Meanwhile, After their commanding 5-1 win over Cumbernauld Colts at Broadwood, Penicuik will welcome Ladbrokes League 2 side Stenhousemuir to Penicuik Park on Saturday, October 19.

The full second round draw was as follows: Albion Rovers v Fort William, Annan Athletic v Brechin City, Auchinleck Talbot v Cove Rangers, Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic v Buckie Thistle, Cowdenbeath v Broxburn Athletic, East Kilbride v Gretna 2008, Edinburgh City v Banks O’Dee, Elgin City v Berwick Rangers , Formartine United v Gala Fairydean Rovers, Lochee United v BSC Glasgow, Nairn County or Clachnacuddin v Brora Rangers, Penicuik Athletic v Stenhousemuir, Rothes v Inverurie Loco Works, Spartans or Deveronvale v Queen’s Park, Stirling Albion v Strathspey Thistle, University of Stirling v Linlithgow Rose.

The draw for the second round took place live on BBC Sportscene, conducted by draw guests Partick Thistle striker Kenny Miller and Ayr United striker Kris Doolan.

“You always want to lift the Scottish Cup when you’re growing up and it’s one that all the players want to do well in,” said Miller.