Bonnyrigg Rose to play in Lowland League next season

Following on from the announcement earlier today that they have been granted SFA member status, Bonnyrigg Rose have confirmed they will compete in next season's Lowland League.

Despite being crowned East of Scotland champions and winning the right to be promoted Rose were unable to go up after their initial application to the SFA was rejected.

However, after confirming today that they have now been granted SFA Membership the club have also confirmed their place in Lowland League.

A statement released on the club website read: "We are pleased to announce that we have had confirmation from the SFA this morning that our application for SFA membership has been approved with immediate effect. Confirmation has also been received that we will participate in the Lowland League next season.

"We can now concentrate on football matters again after what has been a roller coaster journey over the past twelve months back in senior football.

"While we have received positive news today we also recognise that today's announcement means that Whitehill Welfare will have received confirmation of their relegation to the East of Scotland league, and who have been waiting for the same clarity that we have over the past few months.

"Both clubs have been in limbo for months and we hope that like us, it allows them to get on with their plans for next season. "

