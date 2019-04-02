Bonnyrigg Rose won’t ease up after Conference title win, insists Horn

Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn insists they won’t be limping over the finish line after they secured the Conference B crown and a place in the round robin play-offs.

The Rose were emphatic 4-0 winners over Dunipace last Friday clinching the point they needed to win the league and still remain unbeaten after 21 games.

Horn stressed the players wouldn’t be taking their foot off the pedal in the final league matches.

He said: “We are trying to push ourselves to be unbeaten throughout the league campaign, which would be a good achievement. There won’t be slacking off from our point of view, we want to keep our standards high. If you let your standards drop you maybe lose a bit of form at the wrong time.”

The Rose have booked their place in the play-offs and are still awaiting a decision with regards to the SFA licence needed to play in the Lowland League.

Penicuik Athletic or Hill of Beath from Conference A and Broxburn or Linlithgow Rose from Conference C could face them in the play-offs. Horn admitted he would have preferred a two legged tie to decide the East of Scotland champions.

He said: “I do not understand why it is just a one-off game, it should be home and away, there’s no reason why we couldn’t have done that. We’ve beaten BSC Glasgow and East Stirlingshire and we’ve got University of Stirling coming up on Saturday, so I think that will give us a good guide of where we are. I think we would be a good addition to the Lowland League as would a few other sides.”