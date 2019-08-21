Bonnyrigg stay top of the table after win

Basement boys Dalbeattie Star battled well enough against table-toppers Bonnyrigg Rose as the hosts had to wait until the hour mark before the breakthrough.

It was a 166 mile round trip, two hours each way, for the Star who had played four league games and lost them all, conceding 16 goals in the process and scoring none.

But they put in a good defensive shift thwarting the home favourites in a goalless first half.

The match started in blazing sunshine but with a troublesome blustery west wind. It favoured the Rose who were playing downhill and found Star skipper goalkeeper Vinnie Parker in top form.

Brothers Scott and Ross Gray featured for the unbeaten hosts in Bonnyrigg’s fifth Lowland League game of the season as Rose were to notch their 18th goal, securing their 13th league point to continue top of the table.

Parker’s first touch on three minutes saw him deny Docherty connecting to a Jon Brown cross, as early Rose pressure saw them seek an early but elusive goal.

Dalbeattie were holding their own with only one forward Declan Tremble playing up front and the rest of the team behind the ball.

In 17 minutes Ross Gray’s corner was headed over the bar by Euan Moyes as the Star deployed an offside game to try to thwart the Rose.

A minute later and Parker saved at the feet of Dean Brett chasing a Brown through ball.

Parker – the busiest man on the field in front of a crowd of 428 – kept Rose at bay as next a cross cum shot from Scott Gray clipped the far post before a rare Star attack from Lewis Sloan was dealt with by the home defence as keeper Mark Weir had no first half saves to make.

Into the second half and Keiran McGachie‘s chance was clipped just inches wide.

Dalbeattie were forced into a change as injured Connor Graham gave way to sub Craig Ferguson.

A heavy rain shower chased fans into the stand before Rose finally opened the scoring on the hour mark.

A pass from Kerr Young found Jon Brown inside the penalty area where he fired the ball into the Star net to put the Rose 1-0 ahead.

Next Rose keeper Weir punched out a rare Dalbeattie corner before on 68 minutes Jon Stewart fired another Rose chance over the target then two minutes later Lee Currie was booked for a foul on Ferguson.

In 75 minutes Bonnyrigg rang the changes with Lewis Turner and George Hunter coming on and James Docherty and Scott Gray going off.

But in 82 minutes it was 2-0 to Bonnyrigg when a Lee Currie free kick saw a solid header from Euan Moyes nestle in the Dalbeattie net.

It was a red card next from referee Scott Lambie for Star’s Greig Thorburn for a trip on George Hunter with 15 minutes to go leaving the visitors with 10 men.

In 80 minutes Neil Martynuik replaced Jon Brown and 10 minutes later it was 3-0 to the Rose.

A fine move was started by Keiran McGachie setting up a good finish for George Hunter to complete the Rose scoring and maintain their pole position at the top of the league.

Bonnyrigg Rose: Weir, Brett, Brown, Young, Moyes, Stewart, McGachie, Currie, Gray R, Docherty, Gray S.

Subs: Keeper Andrews, Horne, Turner, Martynuik, Hunter, Baur.