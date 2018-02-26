Broxburn 3-1 Bonnyrigg Rose

Bonnyrigg Rose suffered a slight dent in their title aspirations after a 3-1 defeat to Broxburn Athletic.

The fallout from Bonnyrigg’s Scottish Cup exit to Beith and subsequent red cards saw table-toppers Bonnyrigg back on league duty at Broxburn last Saturday without Lewis Turner, Kerr Young, Dean Hoskins and Ewan Moyes, while Bonnyrigg appealed the Dean Brett red card meaning he could play at Broxburn for the Rose.

Following their Scottish Cup defeat Bonnyrigg are now chasing their “treble” firstly the Super League title with 12 games still to play, East of Scotland Cup (away to Haddington third round) and quarter finalists in the Fife and Lothians Cup.

The trip to Broxburn as the first of three matches on the road with Camelon coming up before they visit Dundonald.

It was a freezing cold day at Broxburn last Saturday in a mediocre game with the Rose holding some 60/70% of the possession but it was Broxburn who took the interval lead at 2-0.

Broxburn waited until the 36th minute before breaking the deadlock when Gordon Donaldson headed home a free kick to see the hosts edge 1-0 ahead.

Just when it looked like heading to a solitary goal Broxburn half-time lead, the hosts struck again in the 45th minute following a swift counter-attack finished off by Kieran Anderson.

The Rose were denied by some super saves by the home goalkeeper and the visitors were shocked in 65 minutes going 3-0 down when a similar counter-attack saw Alexander Miller finish off the move as Rose reeled.

Bonnyrigg made a couple of changes in the hope salvaging an unlikely point. They did gain some consolation with a 90 minute goal when a left foot shot by Neil Martyniuk hit the Broxburn net.

But it proved to be too little too late as Broxburn held out to go second, ahead of Pencuik on goal difference and Bonnyrigg’s lead cut to just a point with two games in hand.