Broxburn Athletic v Bonnyrigg Rose: Who needs what to lift East of Scotland title?

After beating Penicuik Athletic (who beat Broxburn earlier in the week) last night, Bonnyrigg Rose are just one result away from being crowned East of Scotland champions.

However, the title could still go to any of the three teams in the round robin depending on how this Saturday's match between Broxburn and Rose ends.

Firstly, a win of any kind for Bonnyrigg Rose will see them crowned champions regardless as would a draw of any score.

Here's where it gets tricky, If Broxburn Athletic win either 1-0 or 2-1 on Saturday then it would in fact be Penicuik Athletic who win the title but should Broxburn win by any other score then they themselves would be champions.

So, to recap:

Draw (any score) - Bonnyrigg Rose win title

Bonnyrigg win (any score) - Bonnyrigg Rose win title

Broxburn win 1-0 or 2-1 - Penicuik Athletic win title

Broxburn win by any other score - Broxburn Athletic win title

You can view the current round robin table standings by clicking here