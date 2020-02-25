Caledonia Braves 2-3 Bonnyrigg Rose

Bonnyrigg Rose made sure they’ll head into this weekend’s meeting at Kelty Hearts with the chance to go level on points with the Fifers.

While most of the other games in the country were, again, victim of the weather, Rose were able to keep themselves active with their meeting with Caledonian Braves surviving.

Conditions were horrific for both sets of players, but Rose rolled their sleeves up and were able to grind out the win.

But it was a game which was always going to be affected by the weather conditions as snow, hail and wind battered down on Alliance Park.

It took at least 10 minutes for the first real bit of action was produced. George Hunter forced Alex Marshall into a good save to keep the score level.

The Braves came closest to opening the scoring first in the game.

Top goalscorer Ross McNeil did well to create space at the edge of the box, but his goal bound effort was pushed away by the Rose keeper.

The away side took the lead when a cross came in from the left side towards Dean Brett.

The full back got the better of Serge Makofo and slid the ball home into the roof of the net.

Minutes later the Braves equalised.

A free kick from Sinclair was beautifully placed into the right hand side of the net.

Moments before half time, Bonnyrigg ensured they’d take a lead into the interval when a corner was failed to be cleared and a goal bound header was deflected into his own net by Alan Reid.

The Braves equalised with just under half an hour left of play.

Some great work from McNeil on the edge of the box who had his shot blocked, falling into the path of Sinclair.

His initial effort couldn’t beat the first defender but when given a second opportunity the midfielder rifled the ball into the net to make it all square at 2-2.

McNeil almost put the Braves ahead with a long ranger held but the Rose keeper on the goal-line before Rose snatched a winner when Dan Baur sneaked behind the Braves defence and smashed the ball past Marshall.